India and Canada agree to initiate necessary steps to reactivate bilateral dialogue mechanisms

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) India and Canada held pre-Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in New Delhi on Friday, agreeing to initiate necessary steps to reactivate bilateral dialogue mechanisms in diverse sectors, including trade, defence, energy, civil nuclear, security and law enforcement, critical minerals, space, science and technology, and agriculture.

During the meeting, the officials from both countries reaffirmed the importance of India–Canada ties, anchored in shared democratic values, respect for the rule of law, and commitment to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The discussions provided an opportunity to review the state of India–Canada bilateral relations and exchange views on other international and regional issues," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). statement.

The two sides welcomed the progress achieved since June 2025, including the return of High Commissioners to each other’s capitals. For the meeting, MEA Secretary (East) P Kumaran led the Indian side while the Canadian side was led by Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison.

The MEA statement added: "In line with the understanding reached between the two Prime Ministers to restore stability in the relationship and pursue a constructive and balanced partnership, the two sides agreed to initiate necessary steps to reactivate bilateral dialogue mechanisms across diverse domains, including trade, defence, energy, civil nuclear, security and law enforcement, critical minerals, space, science and technology, and agriculture. To support the strong people-to-people linkages, and expanding economic opportunities between India and Canada, both sides also decided to constructively address capacity-related issues at their respective Missions and Consulates."

Canada's Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison also met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

On Thursday, the National Security Advisors of both countries held talks on Thursday as part of the regular bilateral security consultations between Ottawa and New Delhi.

While addressing a weekly media briefing on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "The NSA of Canada held talks with our National Security Advisor, I think it happened yesterday, 18th, this is part of the regular bilateral security consultations that happen between the two countries. It was also an opportunity and an occasion for them to follow up on the discussions that happened between Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Carney in Kananaskis on the sidelines of G7 in Alberta, Canada."

It was on the sidelines of the G7 Summit that PM Modi and Carney held a meeting aimed at reviving the strained ties between both nations. The June 18 discussions were described as "very positive and constructive" by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. As an initial move, both leaders had agreed to restore High Commissioners to each other's capitals at the earliest opportunity.

Further, the two nations resolved to revive senior and working-level mechanisms on various fronts. They also agreed to resume senior and working-level mechanisms and discussions in a host of areas related to trade, people-to-people contact and connectivity, all of them intended to bring greater momentum to the relationship.

Last month, India had announced that Dinesh K Patnaik, who earlier served as India's Ambassador to Spain, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner to Canada.

The appointment came more than 10 months after New Delhi had withdrawn its previous High Commissioner to Ottawa over the then Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's continued "hostility" towards India.

Citing the atmosphere of extremism and violence that had prevailed during Trudeau's tenure, India had withdrawn High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma, one of the country's senior most serving diplomats, in October 2014.

The ties between India and Canada had soured after Trudeau alleged in the Canadian Parliament that he had "credible allegations" of India's hand in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

--IANS

akl/as