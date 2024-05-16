Science and Technology
J·May 16, 2024, 03:57 pm
Amity University Bengaluru Hosts Joint Workshop With ISRO On Space Science And Technology
J·Feb 11, 2024, 03:55 pm
Dr Jitendra Convenes The Monthly Joint Meeting Of Different Science Ministries And Departments
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Dr Jitendra unveils India’s first truly indigenously developed Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
NE Space Applications Centre, Shillong will execute 110 projects in 8 NE States by 2024: Dr Jitendra
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Dr Jitendra Says Success Of 'Purple Revolution' Has Shifted Focus To Agri-Tech Start-Ups
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
75 Sea Beaches To Be Cleaned Up Across The Country For 75 Days
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh visits Budgam
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Aspirational district concept based on objective parameters: Programme scientifically designed
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Dr Jitendra says, India committed to ensuring accessibility and affordability of vaccines for all
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Dr Jitendra Says, Govt Intends To Establish More Research Centres In The Country To Support Research Of ISRO
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.