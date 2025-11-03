Jyotiraditya Scindia flags off work on projects worth Rs 635 crore in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 3 (IANS) Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, inaugurated the North Eastern Science and Technology (NEST) Cluster at IIT Guwahati, and laid the foundation stone for transformative development projects worth Rs 635 crore across Assam, an official statement said on Monday.

The new projects, aimed at catalysing growth and connectivity across Assam, include infrastructure development of 65 new secondary school buildings at the cost of Rs 455 crore, upgradation of Chayagaon–Ukium road with an investment of Rs 102.69 crore, and the construction of RCC Bridge at Silonijan-Dhansiri Par Ghat at a cost of Rs 20.59 crore.

The development of industrial estates at Ramphalbil (Kokrajhar) with an investment of Rs 14.40 crore and at Lakhibazar (Baksa) at a cost of Rs 18.40 crore were the other projects for which the foundation stones were laid by the minister.

Highlighting the human impact of the projects, Scindia said, “Every brick laid and every classroom built is a promise kept in the service of aspiration.”

The North Eastern Science and Technology (NEST) Cluster, established with an investment of Rs 22.98 crore, will serve as the nerve centre of the Northeast’s innovation ecosystem — transforming local wisdom into global solutions. It will focus on four verticals: Grassroots Innovation; Semiconductors and Artificial Intelligence; Bamboo-Based Technologies; Biodegradable Plastics, according to an official statement.

The NEST cluster will complement DoNER’s youth-centric programmes such as NE-SPARKS and Ashtalakshmi Darshan, through which 3,200 students from across India will visit the Northeast, while 800 Northeastern students will undertake scientific exposure visits to ISRO.

The event was attended by senior officials from the Government of Assam, representatives of educational institutions, and members of the scientific and entrepreneurial community.

The minister said that Assam, long the gateway to India’s eastern renaissance, is now emerging as the innovation and connectivity hub of a 'Viksit Purvottar'.

During his visit to the IIT Guwahati exhibition, the minister interacted with students and researchers showcasing innovations in 6G communication, biodegradable polymers, bamboo tissue culture, and low-field MRI systems for accessible healthcare.

Reviewing the biodegradable polymer project, Scindia remarked, “If you get this going, it will be the future,” commending the students’ spirit of scientific curiosity and sustainable innovation.

Scindia underlined that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, northeast has undergone a remarkable transformation from being landlocked to land-linked and future-ready.

Over Rs 6.2 lakh crore has been invested in the region through the 10 per cent Gross Budgetary Support policy, driving growth, enterprise, and empowerment. He highlighted landmark projects such as the Bogibeel Bridge, Bhupen Hazarika Setu, Sela Tunnel, and Jogighopa Multi-Modal Logistics Park, which have redefined Assam’s connectivity landscape.

He added that the Act East Policy has opened new trade frontiers, reducing travel time between Kolkata and Agartala from 31 hours to just 10 hours, through new rail and road links to Bangladesh.

The minister also noted PM Modi’s recent projects worth Rs 6,500 crore in Darrang and Rs 18,530 crore across Assam, reaffirming the Centre’s commitment to holistic growth spanning health, education, energy, and industry.

