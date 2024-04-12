IIT Guwahati
J·Apr 12, 2024, 07:06 am
IIT-Guwahati student from Bihar's Samastipur found dead in hostel room
J·May 01, 2023, 04:30 pm
IIT Guwahati's New Method Helps Produce Sustainable Green Hydrogen Fuel
J·Apr 25, 2023, 11:42 pm
IIT Guwahati Researchers Develop 'Time Bomb' Liquid Marbles With Nanoclay For Controlled Drug Delivery
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Modi inaugurates AIIMS, Assam; targets earlier govts over lack of health infra
J·Jun 18, 2023, 02:23 pm
On Day 1, 168 placement offers are made to IIT Guwahati
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IIT-Guwahati switches to offline classes completely
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IIT Guwahati researchers develop tech to generate green energy from waste water
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IIT Guwahati, NTPC Develop Energy Efficient Tech For CO2 Capture
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.