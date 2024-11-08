IIT Guwahati, Assam govt launch symposium to drive Indigenous healthcare innovation in Northeast India

Guwahati: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati hosted a landmark symposium on Friday aimed at advancing healthcare innovation in Northeast India.

This event brought together esteemed doctors and scientists to explore cutting-edge healthcare technologies, supporting the "Make in India" initiative.

Organized by the Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHII)--a partnership between the Government of Assam and IIT Guwahati--the symposium marks a pivotal moment in fostering indigenous healthcare solutions.

The event was inaugurated by Ravi Kota, Chief Secretary, Government of Assam, who emphasized the government's dedication to strengthening India's healthcare ecosystem through advanced, self-reliant innovations.

Speaking at the event, Kota stated, "It is an honour to join this inaugural symposium at IIT Guwahati, a unique and bold step for Assam and the nation. By bridging the gap between medical and engineering disciplines, IIT Guwahati and the Assam Government are pioneering a model that unites academia, government, and healthcare professionals. This initiative leverages Assam's resources and vision to address healthcare challenges and lay a foundation for indigenous innovation. The growth of institutions like IIT Guwahati and AIIMS is transformative, signalling a powerful partnership with the state government that will drive regional development and healthcare resilience."

To reduce import dependency on healthcare, the Government of Assam and IIT Guwahati are collaborating on a state-of-the-art AAHII campus.

This upcoming facility will feature a 400-bed super-speciality teaching hospital, advanced research labs, and residential facilities, positioning Assam as a leader in Indigenous medical technology.

Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, underscoring the significance of early-stage involvement from healthcare professionals in research.

During his welcome address, Jalihal said, "We are thrilled to embark on a groundbreaking journey with the Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute at IIT Guwahati. By establishing a super-speciality hospital and advanced research facilities, we aim to reduce dependency on imports, lower diagnostic and treatment costs, and make quality healthcare more accessible. With the Government of Assam's strong support, this project aligns with our vision for a self-reliant, 'Make in India' healthcare ecosystem that addresses the nation's most pressing health challenges."

The symposium also included insights from Prof. Ashok K. Puranik, Executive Director of AIIMS Guwahati, who pledged support for the AAHII initiative and endorsed the vision of "Design in India, Design for the World." U.S.-based cardiologist Dr. Naba Goswami also shared his perspective on rural healthcare challenges in India, advocating for stronger industry-academia partnerships.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Ashok K. Puranik, Executive Director of AIIMS Guwahati, affirmed the Institute's full commitment to the project. He stated, "It is inspiring to be part of this journey towards indigenous healthcare innovation, in alignment with the Prime Minister's vision of 'Design in India, Design for the World.' Reliance on imported technology can challenge our national resilience, and it is imperative that we address this now."

Founded in 2022, the Assam Government IIT Guwahati Healthcare Foundation (AGIHF)--a Section 8 company managed jointly by IIT Guwahati and the Government of Assam--facilitates partnerships with industry stakeholders interested in advancing healthcare technologies.

The upcoming AAHII campus will house six centres of excellence dedicated to stem cell research, digital health, therapeutics, precision medicine, robotics, and affordable diagnostics.

The super-speciality hospital on the AAHII campus is designed to address the healthcare needs of Assam and the Northeast, offering advanced treatments such as robotic surgery, transplant procedures, gene therapy, trauma care, neonatology, neurosurgery, and complex cardiac care.

Prominent IIT Guwahati researchers, including Prof. Biman Mandal, Prof. Kangaraj S., Prof. S.S. Ghosh, Prof. Parameswar Iyer, and Prof. Uttam Manna, showcased their pioneering work, inspiring collaboration between scientists and clinicians in developing breakthrough healthcare solutions for India.

