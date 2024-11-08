I-STEM takes its efforts to boost Research Collaboration to Ladakh for the First Time

Delhi (The Hawk): I-STEM (Indian Science, Technology, and Engineering facilities Map), an initiative from the Office of Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India, has taken its efforts to revolutionise research collaboration in India by enhancing industries and Startups’ accessibility to research facilities and labs to the Ladakh Region for the First Time.

I-STEM conducted its flagship ‘Samavesha’ at the University of Ladakh on 5th November 2024 to create awareness of the I-STEM National Portal. The Samavesha Project connects industries, researchers and start-ups looking to avail advanced scientific equipment with an academic institution that has the requisite equipment.

This saves the researchers, industry and start-ups the prohibitive capital expenditure of purchasing advanced equipment. At the National level, this prevents duplication of resources in the research institutions.

Under the leadership of Prof. (Dr.) S.K. Mehta, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, University of Ladakh, this was the first time the Samavesha event was being organized in North India, marking a significant milestone for boosting research in the region.

This event, the sixth Samavesha event nationally, was intended to create awareness of the impact and accessibility of the I-STEM National Portal under the tagline ‘Linking Researchers and Resources.’ As a visionary platform, I-STEM is a comprehensive aggregator, connecting researchers to publicly funded laboratories and scientific equipment across India.

Highlighting the need for such events in remote parts of the country, Dr. Harilal Bhaskar, Chief Operating Officer and National Coordinator, I-STEM, said, “The vision of I-STEM is to create a future where one million New-Age researchers, brimming with ideas, are seamlessly connected to a network of 10,000 cutting-edge labs across India. By 2024, I-STEM aims not only to connect individuals to equipment but also to ignite a collaborative ecosystem where start-ups, industries, and academia co-create the next wave of innovation.”

Dr. Harilal Bhaskar added, “I-STEM looks forward to new institutions and researchers registering and participating in the event. Public users and research labs are encouraged to provide feedback during the event to inform future decisions about the I-STEM program.”

Dr. Harilal Bhaskar also explained how the I-STEM portal can be a game-changer for academic researchers, startups, and industries alike, positioning I-STEM as one of the major Government-funded aggregator platforms transforming India’s R&D landscape. He emphasized that the event would enable participants to engage in knowledge-sharing, explore research opportunities, and access resources to drive advancements in the region.

Key academic and administrative figures attended the workshop. They included Dr. Subrat Sharma, Dean of Research; Dr. Jigmet Yangchan, Chief Scientist and Head, MRI & CISIC; Dr. Mohd Hussain, Dean of Sciences and Coordinator, DST-PURSE; and Dr. Jigmet Dachen, DSW and I/C administration, University of Ladakh. Esteemed guests included Dr. Harilal Bhaskar, National Coordinator and Chief Operating Officer of I-STEM, and Mr. Narmdeshwar Pandey, Functional Manager at I-STEM.

The program also saw active participation from faculty members and participants from various institutions. The School of Agricultural Science and Technology (Leh campus), Government Polytechnic College, Leh, and the Science Departments of the Leh and Kargil campuses of the University of Ladakh played significant roles in ensuring the event's success.

Addressing the workshop, Dr. Subrat Sharma, Dean of Research, University of Ladakh (UoL), emphasized the critical role of connecting the advanced instruments at the Centralized Interdisciplinary Science Instrumentation Center (CISIC) lab at UoL through the I-STEM portal. He highlighted how this integration would open new avenues for researchers across the Himalayan region, providing access to state-of-the-art facilities and fostering collaboration.

By linking these sophisticated tools to the I-STEM platform, researchers would not only gain access to cutting-edge technologies but also stay updated on the latest advancements across various disciplines.

Dr. Mohd. Hussain, Dean of Sciences, University of Ladakh, highlighted the significance of the SAMAVESHA program in promoting academic and scientific dialogue. He expressed deep appreciation for all individuals and teams who contributed to the event's resounding success. Dr. Hussain’s heartfelt gratitude recognized the collective effort and collaboration behind the program, emphasizing that such initiatives are pivotal in strengthening research networks and fostering innovation.

Mr. Narmdeshwar Pandey, Functional Manager at I-STEM, provided an insightful overview of I-STEM, highlighting essential topics such as institution and user registration, listing of equipment by institutions on the national portal, and search and booking options available to public users. Following his presentation, he led a Q&A session to address participant questions. He also introduced the software platforms offered through I-STEM to Indian academic users free of charge, including COMSOL and MATLAB.

Dr. Nilza Othzes, Project Associate, DST-PURSE, spoke about the the contributions of all stakeholders in making the SAMAVESHA event a success. She expressed gratitude to the speakers, participants, organizers, and all supporting teams whose hard work and dedication made the event possible. This collaboration with the University of Ladakh is particularly symbolic, as it represents a commitment to expanding academic and research opportunities in the Ladakh region, helping to bridge gaps and elevate the region’s scientific community.