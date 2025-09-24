Governor Bhalla hails NIT Manipur as centre of excellence in science and technology

Imphal, Sep 24 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday graced the Convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Manipur and lauded the institution's steady progress as a centre of excellence in science and technology.

Addressing the 12th Convocation of the NIT, Manipur at the City Convention Centre here, the Governor extolled the engineering institution's steady progress as a centre of excellence in science and technology.

He urged the students, teachers and all concerned to strengthen their focus on research, innovation, and the vision of the National Education Policy 2020.

Governor Bhalla congratulated the graduating students and acknowledged the role of parents, teachers, and the institute in their success.

The governor advised the graduates to balance tradition with innovation, uphold ethics and values, and contribute meaningfully to society and the nation.

He reminded the students that their knowledge and skills must align with the larger national mission of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047, where India emerges as a global leader in technology, sustainability, and inclusive growth.

Quoting the renowned Industrialist, Ratan Tata, Bhalla emphasised that real learning begins beyond the campus and encouraged the students to pursue their aspirations with courage and sincerity.

The Governor distributed medals and PhD degrees to the outgoing students of various departments. Former Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of National Aluminium Company Ltd, Bajrang Lal Bagra, and Chairperson, Board of Governors of NIT, Manipur, presided over the function.

The NIT Manipur started its first session on August 2, 2010, with only three branches of Engineering -- Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering and Computer Science and Engineering at the government Polytechnic, Takyelpat Campus.

It is presently functioning in its Permanent Campus at Langol, Imphal, with two more Engineering Branches -- Mechanical Engineering and Civil Engineering. The institute has acquired 341.5 acres of land in the lush green areas of Langol, Imphal.

