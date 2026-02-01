Hindu Americans hold rallies, prayer vigils to highlight targeted attacks on minorities in Bangladesh

Washington, Feb 1 (IANS) Peaceful rallies and prayer vigils were held across nearly two dozen US cities as Hindu Americans protested what they described as targeted attacks on Hindus and other religious minorities in Bangladesh, urging the US lawmakers and international bodies to take action.

Demonstrations were reported in multiple cities, including Princeton, Los Angeles, Chicago, the Bay Area, Detroit, and Tampa. Organisers said the coordinated protests aimed to raise awareness and press for accountability.

At a Princeton rally, one speaker said participants had gathered “in support of the Bangladeshi Hindus and other minorities who are going through a genocide in Bangladesh”, claiming “more than 3,000 attacks” since last year.

“It’s time to speak up. It’s time to stop,” the protester demanded.

Protesters in Detroit described what they called a “drip-drip genocide,” saying Hindus were being targeted, and urged supporters to “call your lawmakers”, unite locally and attend a Washington event.

A Congressional hearing has been scheduled in Washington DC on February 9.

In Los Angeles, speakers blended prayer with calls for civic action. “Please don’t be silent. Speak up because silence is acceptance,” one speaker told the crowd. “Stand up and be counted.”

An official with the Coalition of Hindus of North America said organisers have created an online petition to help people contact elected officials.

“Innocent Hindus are being brutally attacked solely for their religious identity,” said FIA-Chicago and the National India Hub, which organised a demonstration in Schaumburg, Illinois. “Silence and passiveness only enable genocide,” they said.

Organisers said similar events were held in Boston, Houston and Los Angeles, and that a congressional hearing is scheduled at the US Capitol in early February. A coalition of human rights and Hindu advocacy groups, including HinduPact, said the protests were intended to highlight the plight of Bangladeshi minorities and push for policy attention.

At a Bay Area rally, an opening statement said the movement has grown into “an unprecedented grassroots movement spanning from coast to coast,” adding, “when innocent lives are lost, silence is not an option”.

