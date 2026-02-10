French President Macron to visit India next week, attend AI Impact Summit

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) French President Emmanuel Macron will be on a three-day official visit to India from February 17-19 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday.

During the visit, Macron will also attend the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on February 19. He will hold discussions with PM Modi on strengthening bilateral cooperation in various sectors as enshrined in the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, the MEA stated.

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 announced by PM Modi at the France AI Action Summit is scheduled for February 19-20 in New Delhi.

"In addition, the leaders will discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. The two leaders will also be in Mumbai to jointly inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation, which will be celebrated throughout 2026 in both countries," the MEA statement detailed.

Macron's visit to India comes after PM Modi’s visit to France in February 2025 and showcases the mutual trust and depth of Strategic Partnership, as well as the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen it further.

On January 26, Emmanuel Macron extended warm greetings to Prime Minister Modi and the people of India on Republic Day. He even confirmed his visit to India in February, aiming to continue building the bilateral partnership.

Sharing a photo of himself and PM Modi from their visit to Jaipur in 2024 on X, Macron wrote, “What a wonderful memory of the Republic Day we shared together in 2024! My dear friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dear Indian friends, my very best wishes on this great day of celebration. See you in February to continue building together!”

In November, PM Modi and Macron held a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in South Africa's Johannesburg.

"Delighted to meet President Macron during the Johannesburg G20 Summit. We had an engaging exchange on different issues. India–France ties remain a force for global good," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

The two leaders had held a phone conversation in September, where they reviewed and assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation in various sectors. They also exchanged views on international and regional issues.

Following their conversation, PM Modi in a post on X wrote, "Had a very good conversation with President Macron. We reviewed and positively assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation in various areas. Exchanged views on international and regional issues, including efforts for bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine. The India-France Strategic Partnership will continue to play a key role in fostering global peace and stability."

--IANS

akl/as