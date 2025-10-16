Egyptian FM Badr Abdelatty arrives in Delhi for key strategic dialogue

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to attend the 1st India-Egypt Strategic Dialogue aimed at enhancing bilateral ties and strategic partnership.

Welcoming the Egyptian Foreign Minister on his arrival, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) took to X, stating, "An opportunity to review progress in implementation of India-Egypt Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues."

According to Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdelatty is scheduled to hold a number of bilateral meetings with senior Indian government officials, as well as heads of major Indian companies, as part of strengthening bilateral relations and the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Earlier this week, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi at the Gaza Peace Summit, which was held in Sharm el-Sheikh.

"It was a privilege to meet with His Excellency President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt during the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El Sheikh. Egypt and India share a significant and vibrant strategic partnership. The Summit underscored the global commitment to peace and dialogue. India reaffirms its unwavering dedication to peace, stability, and enduring security within the Middle East," Singh posted on X.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar had several telecons with Foreign Minister Abdelatty in the recent months, especially in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Earlier in June, the high-level multi-party delegation from India, led by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) Supriya Sule, held a fruitful engagement with the distinguished members of the Egyptian Senate, conveying India's firm and principled position against terrorism.

The delegates met Senator Hossam Al-Khouly of Mostaqbal Watan Party, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Hazem Omar and the Chairmen and members of other Parliamentary Committees.

The Senate reaffirmed its solidarity with India and reiterated the importance attached to the close strategic partnership between India and Egypt.

In 2023, during his visit to Egypt, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi signed an agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship to a "Strategic Partnership".

