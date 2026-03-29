Egypt intensifies talks with regional, international partners for Mideast de-escalation

Cairo, March 29 (IANS) Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held separate phone talks with his Saudi, Jordanian and German counterparts, as well as officials from the European Commission, to discuss efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

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During the calls, the officials stressed the necessity of continuing efforts for "immediate de-escalation," emphasising that "prioritising the diplomatic path and resorting to dialogue represents the only way to prevent the region from sliding into full-scale chaos with unpredictable consequences," Xinhua news agency reported.

The talks also reviewed Egypt's efforts, in coordination with regional partners, to advance negotiations between the United States and Iran, "with the aim of defusing the current crisis and sparing the region and the world catastrophic repercussions."

Earlier in the day, Abdelatty left for Islamabad to participate in a quadrilateral ministerial meeting with his counterparts from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey to discuss the ongoing military escalation in the region and efforts to de-escalate tensions.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday called for maximum restraint over the conflict in the Middle East, warning that further escalation could trigger serious and lasting damage across the region.

Speaking at the International Strategic Communication Summit in Istanbul, Fidan said the ongoing tensions risk worsening divisions and affecting countries with closely linked histories.

He stressed that the consequences would go beyond immediate destruction, creating long-term social and psychological impacts.

"This conflict could seriously deepen existing wounds and impact not only cities but also people's hearts and minds," he said.

Fidan warned that prolonged escalation could drag the wider region into instability, adding that similar scenarios had previously been avoided through diplomatic efforts.

Reiterating Turkey's opposition to further military escalation, Fidan called on all sides to exercise restraint and return to dialogue.

The diplomatic efforts came amid heightened tensions following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran starting on February 28, to which Iran and its regional allies responded with attacks on Israeli and US interests across the Middle East.

--IANS

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