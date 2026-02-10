Economic condition of Afghan women remains fragile amid limited access to jobs: UNDP

Kabul, Feb 10 (IANS) The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has stated that the economic conditions of Afghan women remain fragile, with limited access to jobs and income opportunities, deteriorating household vulnerabilities in Afghanistan, local media reported on Tuesday.

The report released on Tuesday has revealed that 75 per cent of Afghans face difficulty in meeting daily needs, while 88 per cent of female-headed households do not have access to minimum living requirements, showcasing severe economic pressure faced by residents, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported.

Afghanistan's economy has been weakened by years of conflict, economic isolation and reduced international aid, leaving millions of people dependent on humanitarian support and informal income sources for survival.

Furthermore, restrictions on women's employment and education in Afghanistan have also reduced income opportunities, resulting in many families being dependent on irregular work while poverty and food security are increasing.

UNDP stated that only seven per cent of women work outside the home in comparison to 84 per cent of men, showcasing gender disparity in employment opportunities in Afghanistan.

Earlier in January, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) had predicted that 14.4 million people in Afghanistan would require health services in 2026, local media reported on Thursday.

Among these people, only 7.2 million people are expected to be covered by existing programmes, according to the OCHA statement. It stated that 54 per cent of those who need health services are children, 24 per cent are women, and 10 per cent are specially-abled people, Khaama Press reported. The OCHA noted that funding of over USD 190 million will be needed to address these health needs.

The OCHA stated that Afghanistan remains the world's largest humanitarian crisis in 2026, with around 22 million people relying on humanitarian assistance. International organisations and NGOs have been ramping up their efforts to provide vaccinations, maternal care and emergency medical services in Afghanistan.

