Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Afghanistan

Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage resulting from the quake.
Aug 29, 2024, 07:05 am
Kabul [Afghanistan]: An earthquake of a magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan on Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

There have been no reports of earthquake-related casualties or damage as of now.

In a post on X, the National Center for Seismology said, "EQ of M: 5.7, On: 29/08/2024 11:26:38 IST, Lat: 36.51 N, Long: 71.12 E, Depth: 255 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on August 16, an earthquake of a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan on Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

According to NCS, the tremors were felt at 6:35 pm (IST). The epicenter of the earthquake was located at latitude 37.09 North and longitude 71.17 East and at a depth of 130 kilometers.

In a post on X, National Center for Seismology said, "EQ of M: 4.8, On: 16/08/2024 06:35:16 IST, Lat: 37.09 N, Long: 71.17 E, Depth: 130 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

