EAM Jaishankar meets European Council President Costa, European Commission chief Leyen

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday met European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who are the Chief Guests for the Republic Day ceremony, and expressed confidence that their upcoming discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will herald a new chapter in India-EU ties.

Read More

"Delighted to welcome President European Council President Antonio Costa and President European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to India. A great privilege to have them as Chief Guests for the 77th Republic Day celebrations," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

"Confident that their upcoming discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will herald a new chapter in India - European Union relations," he added.

Costa and Von der Leyen, who are the Chief Guests for the 77th Republic Day celebrations, were accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour here on Sunday.

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada welcomed Costa at the airport as he arrived for his state visit.

"India-EU : A partnership of Trust and Reliability. A cordial welcome to the President of the European Council Antonio Costa as he arrives in New Delhi for a State Visit to India. Received by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry; and Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

"President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen were accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour. Presidents Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen are the Chief Guests at India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations. The visit is set to deepen the India-EU Strategic Partnership," he added.

Costa stated that he is "honoured" to arrive in New Delhi for the 16th EU-India Summit on the eve of India's Republic Day.

"Honoured to arrive in New Delhi for the 16th EU-India Summit, on the eve of India’s 77th Republic Day. Celebrating a strong and growing EU-India partnership—from trade and security to the clean transition and vibrant people-to-people connections," he posted on X.

Von der Leyen arrived in India on Saturday and was received by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Electronics and Information Technology Prasada upon her arrival.

In a statement, the European Council stated that Costa and Von der Leyen will represent the EU at the 16th EU-India summit in New Delhi on January 27. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the summit. Ahead of his arrival in India, Costa said: "India is a crucial partner for the EU. Together, we share the capacity and responsibility to protect the rules-based international order."

The European Council, in its statement, said: "The summit will offer an opportunity to build on the EU-India strategic partnership and further strengthen collaboration across key policy areas such as trade, security and defence, the clean transition and people-to-people cooperation."

During the summit, the leaders are expected to adopt a joint EU-India comprehensive strategic agenda, which aims to increase strategic cooperation between the two sides in four sectors, reinforced by enablers across pillars: prosperity and sustainability, technology and innovation, security and defence, as well as connectivity and global issues.

The two sides will also discuss trade in the context of the ongoing negotiations on a free trade agreement that began in 2007. During the summit, both sides will focus on closer collaboration between the EU and India on security and defence matters. The leaders will also discuss regional and global matters, especially the importance of an effective multilateral system, a free and prosperous Indo‑Pacific region, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the situation in the Middle East.

--IANS

akl/vd