EAM Jaishankar, Israeli counterpart Sa'ar discuss West Asia conflict

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar held a telephonic conversation on Thursday over the ongoing conflict in West Asia and its repercussions.

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Following their conversation, EAM Jaishankar wrote on X: "Had a telecon with FM Gideon Saar of Israel this evening. Exchanged views on the ongoing West Asia conflict and its many repercussions."

The talks between two ministers comes amid ongoing conflict in West Asia which erupted following the US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, which killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials. In response, Iran launched drone and missile attacks targetting the US and Israeli facilities, regional capitals and allied forces in West Asia.

Over the past few days, EAM Jaishankar has also spoken with his counterparts from several other nations, including Russia, Iran, France and Oman as India remains in touch with the governments of the region and other key partners amid the tense security situation in West Asia.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy, discussing latest developments related to the conflict in West Asia.

During the meeting, Jaishankar also thanked UAE Government for taking care of the Indian community.

"Pleased to meet UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy this afternoon. Thanked the UAE Government for taking care of the Indian community. Discussed the latest developments pertaining to the conflict in West Asia," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

On March 16, EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Belgium, discussing developments in West Asia and Ukraine.

EAM Jaishankar expressed appreciation for Leyen's insights on contemporary global developments.

"A pleasure to call on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen this afternoon. Her highly successful State Visit to India this January marks a turning point in our ties. We are following up vigorously on it. Appreciate her insights on contemporary global developments," EAM Jaishankar posted on X following the meeting.

--IANS

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