'Conflict with Afghanistan could evolve into prolonged war if Pakistan allowed to conduct military operations'

Athens, March 29 (IANS) Pakistan's ongoing conflict with Afghanistan could evolve into a prolonged war with severe consequences if Islamabad is allowed to conduct aggressive military operations in Kabul, as such a situation will not only destabilise Afghanistan but also reinforce a pattern of coercive state behaviour that affects international norms, as per a report.

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"For Western policymakers, the lesson is clear. The conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan can no longer be treated as a secondary concern overshadowed by crises elsewhere. At a moment when Washington and its allies are attempting to dismantle global terrorist networks and maintain stability across multiple regions, they cannot afford to allow another state actor to exploit global distraction in order to reshape the strategic balance in South Asia. Ignoring the war along the Durand Line today could mean confronting a far larger crisis tomorrow," according to the report in Athens-based Directus.

On March 16, a Pakistani airstrike hit a drug rehabilitation centre in Kabul that killed nearly 400 people, marking a dramatic escalation in weeks of escalating military confrontation between the two nations along the Durand Line. This is not the only incident, but part of a broader shift in the security landscape of South Asia. If Western nations continue to consider the Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict as peripheral, they risk overlooking a war that could reshape regional stability and cause consequences which have an impact far beyond the subcontinent.

In recent weeks, tensions between Islamabad and Kabul have increased into what Pakistani leaders have termed an "open war". Pakistan has carried out multiple airstrikes inside Afghan territory, while the Taliban has retaliated by targeting Pakistani military installations along the border. These confrontations mark the most serious clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in Kabul in August 2021. Yet, the strategic significance of the conflict is gaining little attention outside the region.

In recent years, ties between Afghanistan and Pakistan have deteriorated steadily, with Islamabad accusing the Taliban of harbouring militants from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an accusation denied by Kabul. The Taliban has contended that Pakistan’s internal security crisis is a domestic problem instead of an Afghan conspiracy. The tensions between the two nations have steadily escalated into open confrontation.

More than 100,000 people have already been displaced due to the fighting between Afghan and Pakistani forces, according to the United Nations. Apart from targeting a rehabilitation centre in Kabul, Pakistani airstrikes have hit other populated areas in Afghanistan, claiming the lives of several civilians. This indicates that Pakistan’s “open war” is not driven by actionable intelligence to carry out precision strikes but aimed to impose punishment on a population already facing severe distress under the Taliban rule, as per the report.

"If Pakistan is allowed to pursue aggressive military operations in Afghanistan without meaningful diplomatic pressure, the conflict could evolve into a prolonged war with severe regional consequences. Such a scenario would not only destabilize Afghanistan but also reinforce a pattern of coercive state behaviour that undermines international norms. For a region already grappling with insurgencies, fragile states, and nuclear-armed rivalries, the implications would be profound," the Directus report said.

"More importantly, a destabilised Afghanistan-Pakistan frontier could once again become fertile ground for terrorist organisations seeking to reconstitute and rearm. The collapse of security along the Durand Line would risk recreating the conditions that once allowed extremist groups to operate freely across the region."

--IANS

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