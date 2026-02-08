Brazilian President Lula slams US policy toward Cuba, Venezuela

Sao Paulo, Feb 8 (IANS) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva lashed out at the US administration's intervention in the internal affairs of Cuba and Venezuela.

"Our country stands in solidarity with the Cuban people, victims of a massacre fueled by US speculation. And we, as a party, must find ways to help them," he said on Saturday during the closing ceremony of the 46th anniversary of the Workers' Party in Salvador, Bahia state, Xinhua news agency reported.

The president also stressed that "the problem of Venezuela must be resolved by the Venezuelan people, not by the United States or by Trump."

Earlier on Thursday, the White House brushed aside public skepticism from Cuba’s leadership about US-Cuba talks, saying President Donald Trump remains open to diplomacy and suggesting engagement is already underway.

A reporter cited remarks by Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel, who said Cuba would engage in dialogue with the United States “only without pressure, without preconditions, on equal footing and with respect for sovereignty,” while his government denied Trump’s claim that talks were already taking place.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded with a sharp warning aimed at Havana. “I think the fact that the Cuban government is on its last leg and its country is about to collapse, they should be wise in their statements directed towards the president of the United States,” she said.

Leavitt then reiterated Trump’s posture. “But as I just reiterated, the president is always willing to engage in diplomacy,” she said.

She went further, asserting that engagement is happening now. “And I believe that's something that is taking place, in fact, with the Cuban government,” Leavitt said.

