Bangladesh: Residents block major highways against EC’s demarcation of constituencies

Dhaka, Sep 10 (IANS) Thousands of residents in Faridpur district of Bangladesh blocked two highways for the third day on Wednesday, protesting against the Election Commission’s (EC) decision to redraw parliamentary constituencies ahead of next year’s election, local media reported.

The protestors blocked the highway Dhaka-Gopalganj-Khulna and Dhaka-Bhanga-Barisal highway at eight points in Bhanga Upazila, including Pukuria, Madhupur, Munsurabad, Hamirdi, Suyadi, and Bhanga Bus Stand, by felling trees and burning tyres.

The blockade left hundreds of vehicles stranded on all sides of the highway and completely severed the communication between Dhaka and 21 districts across the country.

The protests erupted after the EC published a gazette notification on September 4, which moved Algi and Hamirdi unions from Faridpur-4 constituency to Faridpur-2, including Nagarkanda and Saltha upazilas.

The decision sparked outrage among locals, who demanded that Faridpur’s constituencies remain unchanged and refused to accept the inclusion of their areas in a different constituency.

“Our one point is one demand - the two cut unions should be included in Faridpur-4 constituency. Until our demands are met, our movement will continue. We are demanding the resignation of the EC, the mastermind behind the cutting of two unions,” Bangladesh’s leading Bengali daily Jugantor quoted one of the protestors as saying.

"We have been blocking Pukuria, Suyadi, Munsurabad, Nowpara, Hamirdi, Bhanga bus stand areas since morning. We will not accept the separation of our beloved two unions and the separation of our motherland. Our demand is that our two unions should be returned to Bhanga upazila. Otherwise, we will carry out a strict program,” said Mofizul Rahman who also participated in the blockade program.

On Tuesday, the protestors blocked the two highways by setting tires on fire, toppling trees and electric poles and putting up bamboo barricades causing severe traffic congestion.

“Since the highways have been blocked in all directions, traffic has snarled everywhere. Even our police vehicles cannot move because of the tree logs on the road. We are trying to clear the highways, but persuading the protesters has not worked,” Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune quoted Bhanga Highway police station OC Rokibuzzaman as saying.

Bangladesh has been gripped by numerous protests and extreme lawlessness since the democratically elected government of Awami League, led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was overthrown during violent protests last year.

