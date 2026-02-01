Bangladesh: Mob killings, jail custodial deaths double in Jan

Dhaka, Feb 1 (IANS) Bangladesh witnessed a sharp rise in mob violence in January, with the number of deaths from public beatings more than doubling compared to the previous month. At the same time, fatalities in jail custody also rose significantly, raising serious concerns about law and order and the overall human rights situation as the country heads towards national elections.

Read More

According to the monthly monitoring report released by the Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF), at least 21 people were killed in mob attacks in January, compared to 10 such deaths reported in December 2025. The report, which was released on Saturday, termed the human rights situation in January as “alarmingly violent and complex”.

The report highlighted that the lack of firm and visible action by the state against mob violence has contributed to a culture of impunity. This, MSF noted, has encouraged perpetrators and weakened public confidence in the justice system, the leading daily 'The Daily Star' reported.

The report described the incidents as a clear sign of the public’s loss of trust in the rule of law.

In addition to mob killings, the report documented a rise in the number of unidentified bodies recovered across the country. A total of 57 bodies were found in January, up from 48 in December.

Custodial deaths also emerged as a major concern. The number of inmates who died in prison custody increased to 15 in January, compared to nine in the previous month. Furthermore, two individuals reportedly died while in the custody of law enforcement agencies.

MSF attributed these deaths to factors such as medical negligence, inhumane conditions, and systemic shortcomings within prison management.

With the 13th national election approaching, the report observed a rise in election-related violence. During January, four people lost their lives and 509 others were injured in clashes linked to political activities. This marked a significant increase from December, when only one election-related death was recorded.

Another alarming trend highlighted in the report was the growing use of unidentified individuals accused in police cases. The number of unidentified individuals listed in political cases jumped from 110 in December to 320 in January. Human rights advocates argue that this practice enables mass arrests and fosters fear among the public.

The MSF also flagged a serious deterioration in the safety of women and children. In January alone, 257 cases of violence against women and children were recorded, including 34 rape cases and 11 incidents of gang rape.

Attacks on minority communities showed a notable rise as well. Incidents involving theft, vandalism, or damage to temples and idols increased to 21 in January, compared to just six in the previous month.

The MSF called for an immediate, impartial investigation into the violations and urged the authorities to ensure the protection of all citizens to restore confidence in the justice system.

--IANS

jk/