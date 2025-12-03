Bangladesh: Civil society group raises alarm over ‘misuse’ of defamation cases

Dhaka, Dec 3 (IANS) Bangladesh’s civil society platform, Nagorik Coalition, has expressed serious concern over the alleged misuse of defamation and harassment cases targeting satire pages and social media creators in the country, local media reported.

In a statement, the coalition noted that police had recently accepted multiple cases filed by Abu Shadik Kayem, the Vice President of the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU), targeting Earki, a political satire outlet, along with meme platforms, cartoonists, and individual content creators.

Slamming the DUCSU Vice President, the coalition described the move as "ill-considered, intolerant and immature," noting that it damaged both the student body and the wider reputation of Dhaka University, Bangladesh's leading newspaper, The Daily Star reported.

"These cases amount to a direct attack on freedom of expression and violate fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution," the coalition said.

It stressed that no democratic society can treat satire, cartoons, criticism, and opinion as criminal acts unless they incite violence.

“Using the law to instill fear or suppress dissent undermines civic dignity and democratic principles,” the statement added.

The coalition argued that freedom of expression and the right to criticise are cornerstones of any free society. It warned that misuse of defamation laws undermines accountability, diminishes democratic discourse, and places an undue burden on the judiciary.

The coalition demanded immediate withdrawal of what it termed "harassing or excessively reactionary" cases, and called on the authorities in Bangladesh to guarantee legal safeguards for content creators, students, and critics.

It also called on the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government to adopt a clear position on protecting free expression, promoting dialogue and civil remedies, and reinforcing constitutional commitments to justice, transparency, and human rights.

Earlier in July, a group of 88 expatriate journalists, writers, researchers, cultural and rights activists raised grave concern over the "continued torture of journalists and suppression of free speech" in Bangladesh under the Yunus-led interim government.

In a joint statement, the group alleged that since August 5, journalists in the country have been subjected to unspeakable torture, adding that such incidents have "frustrated and disheartened" them.

