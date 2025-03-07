Australia deploys warships and surveillance aircraft to track Chinese naval task groups near its waters

Canberra: The Australian Navy has deployed three ships and surveillance aircraft to "closely monitor" a Chinese task group operating "near Australia" since mid-February, according to a report by Radio Free Asia (RFA).

Richard Marles, also serving as deputy Prime Minister, stated on Thursday that the three Anzac-class frigates - HMAS Stuart, HMAS Warramunga, and HMAS Toowoomba - were tracking the Chinese warships, which were located approximately 500 kilometers (310 miles) northwest of Perth, as reported by RFA.

"From the moment this task force entered the vicinity of Australia, in an unprecedented manner, we have been observing their movements," Marles mentioned. "We intend to continue monitoring them as long as they remain in the vicinity of Australia," he added, as cited by RFA.

The Chinese task group consists of the Jiangkai-class frigate Hengyang, the Renhai-class cruiser Zunyi, and the Fuchi-class replenishment vessel Weishanhu, according to RFA.

A report from RFA indicated that on February 21, they conducted a live-fire drill in the Tasman Sea between Australia and New Zealand on very short notice, leading airlines to reroute flights to avoid potential accidents.

In response to Canberra's concerns, Chinese officials stated that the warships' operations "have consistently been conducted safely, in a standardized and professional manner, and in line with relevant international laws and practices," as reported by RFA. (ANI)

While the Chinese vessels have the right to freedom of navigation under international law, analysts noted that China was signaling its capacity to project military power, as highlighted in the RFA report.

"It is evident that China is utilizing this naval deployment of three ships to convey a strategic message to Australia and the wider region that China intends to extend its naval capabilities beyond its coastal waters and into the maritime zones of other countries," remarked Malcolm Davis, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, according to RFA. (ANI)