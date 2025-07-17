Argentina stands with India in combatting terrorism: Ambassador Caucino

New Delhi: Mariano Caucino, Argentina's Ambassador to India, has reaffirmed his country's strong support to India in its ongoing fight against terrorism while expressing commitment to strengthen the global fight against the menace.

Speaking during an event celebrating Argentina´s National Day in New Delhi, the diplomat reminded that Argentina was among the first countries to convey its message of support to the Indian government and the Indian people on the "atrocious terrorist attack" that took place on April 22 in Pahalgam.

"Argentina has suffered terrorism and we know what terrorism means," the envoy affirmed, remembering that "in 1992 and 1994, we lost more than 100 innocent lives because of the bombing of the Israeli Embassy and the Jewish Community Center (AMIA) in Buenos Aires".

"It is the strong commitment of the Argentine government under the leadership of President Milei to reject terror in any of its forms. Terrorism is unacceptable in any of its forms and sovereign states have the right and the obligation to prevent and prosecute this threat to peace and world security," the envoy stated in his address during the event.

Ambassador Caucino mentioned that the bilateral link between the two nations continues to thrive and has been solidified with PM Modi's recent visit to Argentina.

"PM Modi and President Javier Milei had the chance to exchange views on several areas of mutual interest, including the shared common views on the importance of free markets, deregulation, limited government and the rule of law," he said.

He stated that the two countries share common values when it comes to democracy, freedom and respect for human dignity and, at the same time, both countries are pursuing a path of development with a common understanding of the benefits of free markets.

"I feel it is a great privilege to serve here when India has reached such high achievements in its recent historical experience, having become the World’s fifth largest economy," said Caucino.

The Ambassador said that both countries have made remarkable progress in bilateral trade over the past 10 years.

"With a total trade volume reaching 4.6 billion US dollars, Argentina has solidified its position as the leading supplier of soybean oil to the Indian market and the third-largest provider of sunflower oil, significantly contributing to the food security of the Indian consumer," the envoy mentioned.

In terms of the key sector of mining, the Ambassador emphasised that recent years have marked a significant milestone for Indian mining companies.

"The province of Catamarca is now hosting Indian firms that are not only exploring lithium but also showing interest in copper and gold. Governor Raul Jalil of Catamarca visited India two months ago in order to enhance and promote these ties.

"These investments are particularly important as India advances its Electric Vehicle (EV) development, aiming to secure a resilient and diversified supply chain for critical minerals essential for various industries in India," Ambassador Caucino added.

Earlier this year, Horacio Daniel Marín, President of YPF, Argentina’s main oil and gas company, visited India and signed an agreement with Indian energy companies, in what represented an important step ahead for bilateral relations on the matter.

--IANS