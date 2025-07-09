Apostolic Church president writes to Bilawal Bhutto highlighting atrocities by PPP leaders

Islamabad, July 9 (IANS) The President of the Apostolic Church Pakistan Afrahim Roshan, on Wednesday wrote a letter to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), making an urgent appeal for protection and justice over "harassment, false police complaint, and threats against the Christian minority family" by PPP leaders.

“A false FIR (No. 359/2025, PS Clifton, Karachi) was registered against my sons, Mathew Markas and Johnathan, falsely accusing them of fraud of up to Rs. 3.2 million and theft of a Toyota Corolla (BRK-373), a vehicle lawfully registered in our name,” the letter mentioned.

“When we approached the court for justice, instead of receiving protection, we were physically attacked. Zahid Hussain Soomro, Advocate and General Secretary of the Peoples Lawyers Forum (PPP), District South Karachi, fulfilled his earlier threats by organising a group of over 20 lawyers to physically assault me and my sons in the court premises,” it added.

Roshan revealed that they were previously warned by the PPP leader, who said, “Next time you come to court, we will break your legs.”

“We were beaten, humiliated, and forced to flee. The police were present and witnessed the attack. We immediately informed the honourable judge, who directed us to file an application. However, to this day, no action has been taken, and up till now, my sons are in jail custody. This attack was not only physical, it was an attack on our dignity, our humanity, and our belief in the justice system,” he stated.

Roshan highlighted that they tried to resolve the matter amicably during a meeting held in the office of Arshid Naqvi, President of the Peoples Lawyers Forum (Karachi Division), but Zahid Soomro’s “aggressive and disrespectful” behaviour made any resolution impossible.

“Despite our loyalty to Pakistan, and our consistent prayers for its leadership, armed forces, and national peace, we are being treated as if we have no rights, as if being a minority means being invisible, vulnerable, and unworthy of protection,” he asserted.

“No meaningful steps have been taken to investigate the injustices we've faced or to ensure our protection. This neglect makes us feel that we are being treated differently, perhaps because we are a minority. It deeply hurts to feel that our voices are ignored, simply because we lack power. It feels as though justice is reserved only for the powerful, while those of us with less influence are left to suffer in silence,” Roshan emphasised.

The President of the Church requested immediate police protection for his family and legal representatives, a transparent and impartial investigation into the false FIR and the assault, and legal action against Advocate Zahid Soomro and all those involved in threatening and attacking them.

Additionally, he urged immediate return of the two vehicles of the family and a public reaffirmation from PPP leadership that minority rights are not just slogans - they are real, actionable protections.

Earlier this year, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, in a report titled "Under Siege: Freedom of Religion or Belief in 2023-24", revealed that freedom of religion or belief remains under constant threat in Pakistan, with religiously motivated violence and discrimination increasing yearly.

The report cited an increasing trend of mob-led attacks on the homes of families belonging to religious minorities, as well as their places of worship.

--IANS

int/scor/dan