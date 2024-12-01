US President elect Donald Trump names Kash Patel as next FBI Director

Washington DC [US]: US President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) nominated the name of Kashyap "Kash" Patel to serve as the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump announced Patel's nomination, highlighting his distinguished career in various government roles. These include serving as Chief of Staff at the Department of Defense, Deputy Director of National Intelligence, and Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council during Trump's first term as President.

Trump praised Patel for his work in investigating the so-called "Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax," calling him an "America First" fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending justice, and protecting the American people.

"I am proud to announce that Kashyap 'Kash' Patel will serve as the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and 'America First' fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending justice, and protecting the American people. He played a pivotal role in uncovering the 'Russia, Russia, Russia' hoax, standing as an advocate for truth, accountability, and the Constitution. Kash did an incredible job during my first term, where he served as Chief of Staff at the Department of Defense, Deputy Director of National Intelligence, and Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council. Kash has also tried over 60 jury trials," the US President-elect said.

Trump further tasked Patel with addressing critical issues such as rising crime rates, criminal gangs, and human and drug trafficking across the US border. He also underlined that Patel would work under Attorney General Pam Bondi to restore the FBI's core motto: Fidelity, Bravery, and Integrity.

"This FBI will end the growing crime epidemic in America, dismantle migrant criminal gangs, and stop the evil scourge of human and drug trafficking across the border," Trump stated, adding that "Kash will work under our great Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to restore Fidelity, Bravery, and Integrity to the FBI."

Donald Trump secured a second term as President of the United States following his victory in the 2024 presidential election, winning 295 electoral votes, defeating Democratic rival Kamala Harris, who garnered 226 votes. Since his victory, Trump has moved quickly to finalise his foreign policy and national security team in preparation for his formal inauguration in January 2025. (ANI)