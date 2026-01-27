Afghan police discover narcotics, arrest four suspected drug dealers

Kabul, Jan 27 (IANS) Afghan police have discovered narcotic substances and arrested four individuals on charges of trafficking drugs in northern Afghanistan's Baghlan province, local authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Mullah Mohammad Nabi Kamran, provincial director for counter-narcotics police, said the suspects were detained in various areas of Pul-e-Khumri, the provincial capital. During the operation, security forces seized a range of narcotic substances, including hashish and other heroin-related products, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The suspects are currently under investigation, and further legal action is underway.

On January 13, Ministry of Interior Affairs said that Afghan security forces uncovered and torched three clandestine heroin processing laboratories and a large amount of illicit drugs in western Farah and southern Helmand provinces.

Counter-narcotics units carried out targeted operations on the outskirts of the two provinces, destroying the facilities and recovering substantial quantities of substances used in heroin production, according to the ministry's statements.

As part of ongoing efforts to combat drug addiction, Afghan police have recently rounded up 172 drug users in Kabul. These individuals have been transferred to a rehabilitation centre for medical care and support.

Meanwhile, Afghan forces conducted 10,599 operations throughout 2025, confiscating 2,356 tons of illicit drugs and dismantling 517 clandestine drug processing labs, according to official figures.

On December 21, provincial police headquarters stated that Afghan counter-narcotics police had destroyed a drug processing laboratory and arrested one suspect in connection with the case in the eastern Laghman province.

Acting on a tip-off, police carried out an operation in Mehtarlam district on December 20, where they uncovered a drug processing facility. A large quantity of materials and equipment used for heroin production was seized and destroyed at the site, the statement said.

In November, provincial police spokesman Nizamudin Omir said that police had arrested a suspected drug smuggler and confiscated illicit narcotics during an operation in the northern Takhar province.

According to the official, the suspect was detained while attempting to transport crystal methamphetamine and other chemicals used in heroin production to Taluqan, the provincial capital, where he allegedly planned to sell the materials.

The suspect has been placed in custody for further investigation, the spokesman added.

