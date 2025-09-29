Afghan police destroy two drug labs, arrest 11 suspects

Kabul, Sep 29 (IANS) Afghan counter-narcotics police have raided and destroyed two drug processing labs in western Farah province, while arresting 11 individuals linked to the illicit drug trade in multiple provinces, according to announcements from Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior Affairs.

Acting on intelligence tip-offs, police targetted sites in the Bakwa and Parchaman districts of Farah, where they dismantled the labs and incinerated over 1,900 kg of various materials used in heroin production, the ministry stated on Monday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

In separate operations conducted across Baghlan, Laghman, Kapisa, Kunar, Sari Pul, and Parwan provinces, authorities detained the 11 suspects on charges related to drug involvement.

Following initial investigations, the individuals were transferred to judicial authorities for further proceedings, as reported by the ministry on Sunday.

Additionally, in ongoing efforts to combat drug addiction, 44 recovering addicts in central Daykundi province have been successfully treated and reintegrated into their families, highlighting a multifaceted approach to addressing the narcotics crisis.

On September 24, provincial police office said police have discovered and destroyed two drug processing labs in southern Afghanistan's Uruzgan province.

Acting on a tip-off, the counter-narcotics police raided specific places in Charchino and Chori districts and destroyed two drug processing labs, the statement said.

Police also discovered and set on fire more than three tonnes of different kinds of illegal objects used in manufacturing heroin, the statement said.

Police also took into custody three individuals on charges of involvement in the drug business and, after preliminary investigations, handed them over to the judiciary, the statement added.

On September 16, police unearthed a drug processing lab in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province and detained five individuals, a spokesman for the provincial police office, Ehsanullah Kamgar, said.

Acting on a tip-off, the counter-narcotics police raided a place in Darayem district Monday morning and discovered the drug processing lab along with 170 kg of processed opium poppy, which was ready to turn into heroin, the official said, adding that five persons were arrested from the site.

The Afghan government has intensified its nationwide campaign against narcotics, targeting traffickers, cultivators, and production networks, with a commitment to eradicate poppy farming and heroin manufacturing.

