Afghan forces dismantle two heroin labs, destroy over 6,000 kg of illicit drugs

Kabul, March 29 (IANS) Afghan security forces have dismantled two clandestine heroin processing laboratories and destroyed more than 6,000 kg of illicit drugs in western Ghor province, the Ministry of Interior Affairs announced on Sunday.

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Counter-narcotics units carried out targeted operations on the outskirts of the province, demolishing the facilities and seizing 6,140 kg of precursor substances used in heroin production, according to the ministry's statement, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Afghan authorities have intensified their nationwide crackdown on narcotics trafficking and production, pledging to sustain operations until poppy cultivation and heroin manufacturing are completely eradicated across the war-torn country.

On February 24, provincial police office in a statement said that Afghan police in the drive against illegal drugs arrested two drug smugglers and recovered 41 kg of illicit drugs from their possessions in northern Afghanistan's Takhar province.

The arrested suspects, according to the statement, were attempting to smuggle 29 kg of opium poppy and 12 kg of hashish out of the province on February 23.

On February 3, provincial police spokesman Mullah Kalimullah Nangyal said police in western Afghanistan's Farah province have arrested two drug smugglers and seized 75 kilograms of narcotics.

The official added that acting on intelligence, security forces raided a location in Farah Rod district on Monday, apprehending the two suspects and confiscating 75 kg of raw opium.

An assault rifle was also recovered from the operation site, the spokesman said.

On February 1, the provincial police office said that police have seized 170 kg of illegal drugs from a vehicle in western Afghanistan's Herat province and taken two alleged drug smugglers into custody.

Based on intelligence, police intercepted a car and, after a search, recovered 170 kg of opium and hashish from hidden compartments in the vehicle, the statement said. It added that two individuals in the car were arrested on charges of attempting to traffic the contraband to an unknown destination.

The arrestees will be handed over to judicial authorities after preliminary interrogation is completed, the statement further noted.

Police will not allow anyone to produce or traffic illegal drugs anywhere in the province, the statement emphasised.

--IANS

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