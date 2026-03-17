Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan slams Pakistan over Kabul strike, calls it war crime

Kabul, March 17 (IANS) Afghanistan cricket star Rashid Khan has condemned the reported civilian casualties from recent airstrikes by Pakistan in Kabul, calling the targeting of civilian infrastructure a “war crime” and urging international bodies to investigate the incident.

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In a post on X, the Afghan cricketer expressed deep sorrow over reports that civilians were killed in the strikes, which local officials say hit a major addiction treatment hospital in the Afghan capital.

“I am deeply saddened by the latest reports of civilian casualties as a result of Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul,” Khan wrote. “Targeting civilian homes, educational facilities or medical infrastructure, either intentional or by mistake, is a war crime.”

He added that the reported attacks during the holy month of Ramadan were particularly disturbing.

“The sheer disregard for human lives, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, is sickening and deeply concerning. It will only fuel division and hatred,” Khan said in the post.

The cricketer also urged international organisations to take action and ensure accountability for the reported attack.

“I call upon the UN and other human rights agencies to thoroughly investigate this latest atrocity and hold the perpetrators to account. I stand with my Afghan people in this difficult time. We shall heal, and we will rise as a nation. We always do. Inshallah,” he wrote.

His remarks come after Taliban officials reported that an airstrike late Monday struck the 2,000-bed Umid addiction treatment hospital in Kabul. Authorities said hundreds of patients and civilians were believed to be inside the facility when the attack occurred.

According to officials of the Taliban-led government, the strike killed more than 400 people and injured at least 250 others, although the figures could not be independently verified.

Deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, Mullah Hamdullah Fitrat, said the bombing caused extensive destruction across the hospital complex, while health officials reported that many sections of the facility had been severely damaged.

Rescue teams continued search and recovery operations through the night as emergency responders worked to treat the wounded and recover victims from the debris.

--IANS

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