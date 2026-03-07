118,000 people displaced amid Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes: UN

United Nations, March 7 (IANS) Ongoing military confrontations along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border have triggered significant internal displacement, with an estimated 118,000 people forced from their homes amid the recent escalation in hostilities, according to recent reports from a UN refugee agency.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees reported that around 115,000 individuals have been displaced on the Afghan side of the border, while about 3,000 have fled their residences in neighbouring Pakistan. The displacement figures underscore the deepening humanitarian toll of the cross-border violence, reports Xinhua news agency.

In a parallel development, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan issued a statement expressing profound apprehension over the ongoing clashes between Afghan and Pakistani security forces.

The mission urged both parties to immediately cease hostilities, adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law, and take all necessary measures to prevent further civilian casualties.

The statement issued on Tuesday said that from late evening on February 26 to March 2, UNAMA recorded at least 146 civilian casualties in Afghanistan, including 42 killed and 104 injured. Women and children were among the victims.

The clashes have mainly affected multiple provinces in eastern and southeastern Afghanistan. According to a preliminary assessment by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, about 16,400 families have been displaced by the fighting. Some families who had previously fled their homes due to earthquakes are once again facing emergency relocation.

UNAMA said the continued hostilities have severely restricted movement, making it difficult for humanitarian organisations to access the worst-affected areas.

UNAMA called on all parties to resolve their differences through dialogue, ensure the protection of civilian lives, and create a safe and unhindered environment for humanitarian assistance.

--IANS

sd/