Abhishek Banerjee Dismisses BJP Joining Rumors, Vows to Preach 'Mamata Banerjee Zindabad

Kolkata: TMC National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday rubbished the rumors of him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking at gathering, Banerjee said that a new illusion was being spread in the market that he was joining BJP. He further stated that he would only preach 'Mamata Banerjee Zinadabad' even if anyone slit his throat.

"A new illusion is being spread in the market that Abhishek Banerjee will join the BJP. Even if you slit my throat, the slogan 'Mamata Banerjee Zindabad' will still come out of my mouth..." Banerjee said while addressing a gathering.

Further, he said that the party would continue to demolish the chakravyuh of BJP if the party had support from the TMC leaders.

"Till the time all of you (TMC leaders) are with us, we will continue to demolish the chakravyuh of BJP... Those who spoke against the party have been identified. I was the one to identify Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari who went against the party," he further stated.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was manipulating the voters' list with the blessing of the Election Commissioner. She formed a committee on Thursday to check the irregularities in the voters' list in every district of West Bengal.

She alleged that the BJP added fake voters in the voters' list to manipulate elections in Maharashtra and Delhi and they were trying the same trick in West Bengal.

CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Sitting in the Election Commissioner's office, they have created a fake voter's list online, and in every district of West Bengal, fake voters have been added. Using this trick, they have won elections in Delhi and Maharashtra. The opposition in Maharashtra could not find out these facts. Most of the fake voters are from Haryana and Gujarat. BJP is manipulating voters list with the blessing of EC, Bengal's culture gave rise to independence."

She further appealed to the people of Bengal to check the voter list. (ANI)