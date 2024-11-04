23 dead as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora

Almora (Uttarakhand): Twenty-three people died after a bus fell into a gorge near Marchula in Uttarakhand's Almora district on Monday morning, said the police.

The Police headquarters spokesperson IG Nilesh Anand Bharne told ANI that more than 45 people were travelling in the bus at the time of the accident.

The bus was coming from Golikhal area to Ramnagar when the accident took place.

Upon receiving the information, relief and rescue operations have been started immediately and orders have been given to investigate the accident, said officials.

The police, fire and SDRF teams are working rapidly to evacuate the injured and take them to the nearest health centre for treatment.

The Commissioner and DIG Kumaon have left for the spot to coordinate the rescue effort while Superintendent of Police Almora is present on the spot.

Also Read: Many feared dead after bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to Secretary Disaster Management, Commissioner Kumaon Division and DM Almora over the phone on the bus accident. He gave instructions to speed up the rescue and relief work.

"Very sad news has been received about the casualties of passengers in the unfortunate bus accident that took place in Marchula of Almora district. The district administration has been instructed to carry out relief and rescue operations swiftly," Dhami posted on X.

"The local administration and SDRF teams at the accident site are working rapidly to evacuate the injured and take them to the nearest health centre for treatment. Instructions have also been given to airlift seriously injured passengers if required," he added.

He has directed to suspend the ARTO enforcement of the concerned area of Pauri and Almora. The Chief Minister also directed to provide assistance of Rs 4 lakhs each to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakhs each to the injured.

The Chief Minister has directed the Commissioner Kumaon Division to conduct a magisterial inquiry into the incident, the CMO said.

—ANI