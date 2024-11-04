Many feared dead after bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora

Almora (Uttarakhand): Many people including children are feared dead or injured after a bus fell into a gorge near Kupi in Ramnagar at Pauri-Almora border of Uttarakhand on Monday morning.

The Police said that search and rescue operations are underway.

The bus was on its way from Garhwal to Kumaon when the accident took place.

Almora SSP Devendra Pincha said that the locals have found the dead bodies of five people so far. However, Authorities fear a higher death toll considering the nature of the accident.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to Secretary Disaster Management, Commissioner Kumaon Division and DM Almora over the phone on the bus accident. He gave instructions to speed up the rescue and relief work.

Along with SDRF, the NDRF team has also reached the spot.

"Very sad news has been received about the casualties of passengers in the unfortunate bus accident that took place in Marchula of Almora district. The district administration has been instructed to carry out relief and rescue operations swiftly," Dhami posted on X.

"The local administration and SDRF teams at the accident site are working rapidly to evacuate the injured and take them to the nearest health center for treatment. Instructions have also been given to airlift seriously injured passengers if required," he added.

He has directed to suspend the ARTO enforcement of the concerned area of Pauri and Almora. The Chief Minister also directed to provide assistance of Rs 4 lakhs each to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakhs each to the injured.

The Chief Minister has directed the Commissioner Kumaon Division to conduct a magisterial inquiry into the incident, the CMO said.

—ANI