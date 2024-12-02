Sambhal Violence BJP's Poonawalla lashes out at Congress SP

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday lashed out at Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) amid the chaos over their proposed visits to Sambhal. He accused both opposition parties of indulging in politics over riots and deaths, saying that they are the ones who cause disruption.

"Indulging in politics over riots and deaths is the character of Congress and Samajwadi Party. Ek to aag lagate hain (They are the ones who disrupt). Why are they sending the delegation (to Sambhal)? The court asked for the survey to be carried out in line with the Constitution. Congress supports claims made by Waqf, but when a Hindu party goes to court...they want to stand with rioters. This shows Congress' role in the politics of polarisation," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla told ANI.

His reaction comes after a 15-member delegation of Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders including MLAs and MPs were stopped from visiting Sambhal district by the Uttar Pradesh Police earlier this week. Congress delegation is also scheduled to visit the violence-affected district today.

BJP leader Poonawalla further attacked BJP and SP for indulging in the politics of "competitive appeasement politics." He accused the opposition parties of indulging in votebank politics and siding with the "rioters."

"This is what I call the politics of CAP - Competitive Appeasement Politics. Kon jyada bada dangaiyo ka bhaijaan ban sakta hai (who can appease the troublemakers more). Kon votebank ke naam par Sambhal main aag laga sakta hai (who can cause disruption in Sambhal in the name of votebank). A competition is ongoing over this. Samajwadi Party says that lower courts would set fire. They go and stand with the rioters and raise questions to the police. Congress is also doing similar kinds of politics. Ask Congress, did they form a delegation for Ram Gopal Mishra who was killed by Jihadi elements in Bahriach? No delegation from Samajwadi Party or Congress went for him," BJP leader Poonawalla said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai was asked to delay his Sambhal visit, the party leader said that he would go to Sambhal "peacefully."

"They have issued me a notice and have asked me that my visit will cause chaos. Certainly, we also don't want chaos but peace to prevail. The atrocity and injustice that was done there by the police and the government, I want my leadership to know this. They (police) gave me notice but I will go there peacefully," Rai told ANI.

Earlier in the morning, Uttar Pradesh Police issued a notice to Congress state president Ajay Rai asking them not to visit violence-hit Sambhal. (ANI)