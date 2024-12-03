Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav blames UP government for Sambhal violence alleges conspiracy

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Tuesday raised Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal incident in the Rajya Sabha and alleged that a planned conspiracy was being hatched to create unrest in the country.

"The issue of Sambhal is being raised every day. Five people have been killed and 20 others were injured but no FIR has been registered yet. Had this not been a pre-planned conspiracy, the same happened in Budaun, Ajmer Sharif and Janupur. There is a conspiracy to set the entire country on fire," he told reporters.

The Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav raised the issue related to violence in Sambhal in the House during Zero Hour.

"We applied for permission to conduct a survey at Sambal, a 500-year-old mosque. Within two hours, the survey was carried out peacefully. On December 24, at 6 am police were deployed in the area around the mosque, and locals were unaware of the reason for the deployment. After some time, the DM, SSP, and the lawyer who filed the application, along with drummers, accompanied the police and entered the mosque..."

"The crowd suspected that they were going to vandalize the mosque. SDM opened the water tank and when water started flowing out, people suspected that something was going wrong in it, and then there was unrest. The police opened fire, five people were killed, 20 people were injured, cases were filed against hundreds of people and many are in jail. Those who were caught were beaten badly," he said.

Earlier in the day speaking to ANI, the SP MP Yadav said that the Supreme Court should take note of it and take action against judges who gives such orders.

"...Through such surveys (of mosques), a conspiracy to create unrest across the country is being hatched. Supreme Court should take note of it and take action against judges who order such things..." Yadav told ANI.

The SP MP also accused the Uttar Pradesh government of manipulating the by-elections in the state and "forcibly controlling the polls" by preventing people from voting.

"I and many other people believe that in the elections that were held earlier in Uttar Pradesh, the police in the neighbouring districts did not allow anyone to cast their vote and forcibly took over the elections. All this happened in a way to divert attention from that," said Yadav.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav today also lashed at the ruling party over Sambhal violence and alleged that the incident was a "well-thought strategy" of the BJP to distract the public from other, more pressing issues.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Yadav said, "Those who want to dig everywhere will someday lose the cordiality and brotherhood of the country."The SP leader also accused the administration involved in the Sambhal case of acting in a biased manner, suggesting that they were behaving as though they were BJP party workers rather than impartial authorities.

The SP supremo also claimed that his party has consistently tried to bring up the Sambhal issue since the beginning of the current parliamentary session but the proceedings in the House have not been functioning properly, preventing them from raising their concerns.

Speaking to the media here today, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Since the day when the parliament session began, the Samajwadi Party has tried to raise the issue of the Sambhal incident. The House didn't function, but our demand is still the same - we want to put our views on the Sambhal incident in the House."

"The officers out there are working arbitrarily - such that they are working as party workers of the BJP. Sambhal incident is a well-thought strategy of the BJP to deviate people from other issues. Those who want to dig everywhere - someday they will lose the cordiality and brotherhood of the country," said Akhilesh Yadav.

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Police issued a notice to Congress state president Ajay Rai asking them not to visit violence-hit Sambhal.

Tensions in Sambhal have been high since November 19 when clashes between protestors and police over the court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid resulted in four deaths. (ANI)