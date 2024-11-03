Mumbai Police arrest 24-year-old woman for issuing death threat against UP CM Yogi

Mumbai: A 24-year-old woman has been arrested by the police for allegedly threatening Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Mumbai Police, with assistance from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), carried out the arrest.

Earlier today, Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room received a death threat regarding UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday.

According to the authorities, the message said that if CM Yogi doesn't resign in 10 days, he will be killed like Baba Siddique. Mumbai Police Traffic Control Cell received the message from an unknown number.

Earlier on March 2, a chief constable positioned at the security headquarters received a threat to blow up CM Yogi Adityanath with a bomb. The case was registered against an unknown person following a bomb threat. "The caller told the Chief Constable that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be blown up by a bomb and disconnected the call," officials said. (ANI)