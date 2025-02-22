Indian Army Mobilises Task Force for Rescue Operation at Srisailam Tunnel Collapse

Nagarkurnool: Demonstrating its unwavering commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations, the Task Force of Indian Army has been mobilised to assist in the ongoing rescue operations following a tunnel collapse near the Srisailam Dam.

Early this morning, a three-meter section of the roof of an under-construction stretch of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel caved in at the 14th km mark near Domalapenta, Amrabad Mandal in Nagarkurnool district, approximately 200 km south of Hyderabad. The collapse occurred just four days after construction work had resumed following a long hiatus.

While some workers managed to escape, eight labourers are feared to be trapped inside. In response, NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed to the site, while an Engineer Regiment of the Indian Army, part of Infantry Division at Secunderabad, was placed on standby with an Excavator Dozer to support the rescue efforts.

Upon receiving a request from the Chief Secretary of Telangana, the Army quickly mobilised its Engineer Task Force (ETF) for the critical rescue operation. The ETF is equipped with specialist engineering teams, medical detachment from Field Ambulance of Army Medical Corps, along with an ambulance and three high-capacity pumping sets, armoured hoses, and other accessories

The ETF Commander is coordinating efforts with the civil administration at the incident site. Additionally, a rescue party comprising engineers and equipment specialists is on standby with heavy machinery, including a Size II BD80 Dozer, JCB, and SSL loaded on three Tatra trucks, awaiting final deployment instructions.

The situation is being closely monitored by HQ Telangana & Andhra Sub Area (TASA) and the Infantry Division HQ, ensuring seamless coordination between the Army, civil authorities, and other rescue teams.

The Indian Army said remains committed to swift and effective disaster response, bringing its specialised capabilities and manpower to aid in life-saving operations. The rescue mission is underway, with efforts focused on ensuring the safe evacuation of all trapped workers.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy regarding the ongoing rescue efforts at the SLBC tunnel. The Prime Minister assured the Chief Minister of full assistance from the Central government in the rescue operations. (ANI)