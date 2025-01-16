BSF Seizes Drone and Heroin Consignment in Amritsar and Tarn Taran, Foiling Cross-Border Smuggling Attempts

Amritsar: In two separate operations, the troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone and a heroin consignment in the border areas of Tarn Taran and Amritsar districts of Punjab, said the BSF.

The recovered heroin consignment weighed around 540 grams, as per the BSF officials.

Earlier on Wednesday, in a crackdown against narco-drones, the Border Security Force recovered a Pakistani (drone) with 15 packets of suspected heroin weighing 8.560 kgs, along the border in the Amritsar district, according to a press statement.

According to an official release, "Acting on credible intelligence provided by the BSF intelligence wing, regarding smuggling activities in the depth area of Village Balharwal, a meticulously planned ambush was laid near the anticipated drone dropping zone."

"During the operation at about 7:45 am, ambush party herd some dropping sound of something and on searching the area party recovered 1 big packet (Gross weight- 8.560 Kgs) which contained 15 small packets, suspected to be Heroin," it said.

As per the release, the packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape.

"5 illumination strips and a steel ring found attached with this packet are indicative of a possible case of drone dropping," said the BSF in the release.

Earlier on January 12, the Punjab Frontier of the BSF recovered a Glock pistol with a magazine and suspected heroin weighing 548 grams from a farming field in the Ferozepur district, the BSF said in a release.

Acting on intelligence provided by the BSF's intelligence wing regarding the presence of a suspicious item near the border area of Ferozepur district, the BSF conducted a meticulous search operation in the identified location.

"During a search operation at approximately 9:00 am, BSF troops successfully recovered two packets from a farming field near Tendi Wala village in Ferozepur district. One packet contained a Glock pistol with a magazine, while the other held suspected heroin with a gross weight of 548 grams," the BSF said.

The BSF said that both packets, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and attached to an iron hook, are indicative of a possible case of drone dropping.

By intercepting Pakistani drones carrying consignments of heroin or arms, the BSF continues to thwart the desperate attempts of smugglers and safeguard national security. (ANI)