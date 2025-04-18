BSF, Punjab Police recover a huge cache of arms at Amritsar border

Amritsar: The BSF, in a joint operation with Punjab Police, recovered a huge cache of arms at the Amritsar border on Thursday afternoon, the BSF said in a press release.

The BSF said that on April 17, BSF and Punjab Police recovered six pistols with 14 magazines in the border area of Amritsar, consequent upon an extensive search operation based on specific information.

"The joint search operation, which culminated in the afternoon, led to the recovery of a large packet wrapped in yellow colour adhesive tape with a metal wire ring attached to it. Upon carefully opening the packet, 06 pistols and 14 pistol magazines were found inside it. This recovery took place in a harvested field adjacent to Mahawa village of the Amritsar district," BSF said in a press release.

The BSF said that a well-coordinated operation with swift execution by the vigilant BSF troops and Punjab Police resulted in this notable recovery of weapons, which highlights their unwavering commitment to annihilate the nefarious designs of Pakistan-based mentors of the terror network attempting to spread violence on Indian soil.

Earlier, two alleged shooters sustained injuries in a retaliatory action during an encounter with Punjab police in Tarn Taran district, an official said on Friday.

On April 17, the Punjab Police, in a joint operation with the Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF), arrested one of their associates and on his interrogation, came to know about the shooter's whereabouts.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tarn Taran, Abhimanyu Rana told ANI on Friday, "On 21st March 2025, two unknown people opened fire upon Gurpreet of Naushehra Pannuan, yesterday (April 17) Punjab police and AGTF in a joint operation arrested one of their associate and from him we came to know about the shooters' whereabouts who were about to commit a crime today. When confronted by police, they (both the shooters) opened fire on the police team and in a retaliatory action, they sustained injuries and were hit by four bullets. Mehak (one of the injured) belongs to the Satta Naushera gang".

"The hand grenade that we recovered in January, Mehak, was also wanted in that case. Two sophisticated weapons (pistols made in Pakistan) have been recovered...," he added. (ANI)