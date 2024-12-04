Unexpected unprecedented Maharashtra victory is message towards Viksit Bharat Nirmala Sitharaman

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Terming the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's win as "unexpected and unprecedented," Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that Maharashtra polls were not just any regular assembly polls as victory in has given a big message towards 'Viksit Bharat'.

The Union Minister further congratulated Devendra Fadnavis for being elected as the Leader of the Maharashtra BJP legislative party.

Addressing the legislative party meeting, Sitharaman said, "I congratulate all elected MLAs. I congratulate Devendra Fadnavis to being elected as the leader of the legislative party. The mandate of 14 crore voters in this election is a message for whole India. This was not just a regular assembly election. After Lok Sabha elections, the citizens of the country have given a clear mandate through Haryana elections and then Maharashtra elections. Unexpected and unprecedented victory in Maharashtra is a big message towards the Viksit Bharat."

Sitharaman added that the upcoming "double-engine" government in Maharashtra will perform better in every sector be it investment, industry, farmers, development in every region or and other field including AI technology.

"I believe that people of Maharashtra and nation were tired from the uncertainty caused in the development by the previous governments led by Congress and alliance. Double engine government will work for the development under the leadership of PM, with fulfilling the promises made during the election manifesto.

And it's clear that this government will do better in every sector be it investment, industry, farmers, development in every region or and other field including AI technology," she said.

Sitharaman and Union Miniser Vijay Rupani were present in today's Maharashtra BJP legislative party meeting as central observers.

Meqanwhile, Fadnavis addressing the meeting of the BJP legislative party, the chief minister-elect extended his gratitude towards all leaders and MLAs present for unanimously choosing him as the Leader of Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party. He further expressed gratitude to caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and NDA leader Ramdas Athawle.

"I thank everyone from the legislative party that you all chose me unanimously. And i thank our central observers Rupani ji and Nirmala ji also. As you all know that these were historic elections and these elections have proved that 'Ek Hain to Safe Hain' and 'Modi Hai to Mumkin hai'. We have restarted our series of victories with Haryana and now Maharashtra, has given such a thumping mandate that I completely bow down before the Maharashtra voters. I also thank CM Eknath Shinde ji and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar along with Athawle ji and our other allies. Our constitution has given us the electoral process which was written by Baba Saheb Ambedkar is completing 75 years of age now."

Preparations are underway with full swing for swearing in of new Mahayuti government.

The ceremony will mark the beginning of the new government in Maharashtra, following the Mahayuti alliance's landslide victory in the assembly polls.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats. The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively. (ANI)