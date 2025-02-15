Shiv Sena (UBT) Expels Three Office Bearers in Ratnagiri Over Anti-Party Activities

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday expelled its three office bearers in the Ratnagiri district for their involvement in anti-party activities.

According to the letter from the Party, Rajendra Mahadik (Deputy incharge of Ratnagiri), Vilas Chalke (District chief) and Rohan Bane (Sangameshwar Chiplun Assembly in charge) have been expelled from the party.

Earlier on Thursday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accusing him of not only causing a split in the Shiv Sena but also harming Maharashtra's industrial growth.

Speaking to the media, Thackeray criticized Shinde for allegedly weakening the state's economic backbone and reiterated his stance against honouring him.

In an effort to make the opposition's alliance, the INDIA Bloc strong, Thackeray also met Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Arvind Sawant and Priyanka Chaturvedi and AAP MP Sanjay Singh were present with Thackeray during the meeting with Kejriwal.

Speaking to the media, Thackeray urged opposition parties to unite and address the growing issues of voter name deletions and the erosion of free and fair elections.

"Shiv Sena UBT had come here to tell him that governments come and go, but our relationship will remain. The people of Delhi know the work he has done in the last 10 years. In this election (in Delhi), the Election Commission had a big role. Be it the INDIA Bloc or all Opposition parties, we must think about what will be our next step as elections in our democracy are not free and fair anymore. It is important to discuss the issue of voter names' deletion," he said.

This came after the BJP won a historic mandate in Delhi polls, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by ousting AAP. It secured a two-thirds majority bagging 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP's tally saw a massive drop to 22 from its previous tally of 62. (ANI)