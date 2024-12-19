Sangh Parivar Unites, Not Divides: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde at RSS Smruti Mandir

Nagpur: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday expressed pride in being part of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Shakha during his childhood, saying that Sangh Parivar unites and does not divide.

He said that Shiv Sena and Sangh Parivar share the same ideology while adding that RSS has worked for the country for 100 years constantly.

"For 100 years, constantly, Sangh has worked for the country...in calamities, you will find a Sangh member working there. Sangh Parivar jodne wala hai, todne wala nahi (Sangh Parivar unites, doesn't divide). This is why Shiv Sena and Sangh Parivar's ideology is the same. Whoever wants to do social work with an unbiased spirit, must come here..." Shinde told reporters during his visit to Smruti Mandir in Nagpur.

The Maharashtra Deputy CM said that the Smruti Mandir, which holds the memorial of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and second RSS chief MS Golwalkar, was a holy place.

"This is a holy land. After coming here, everyone gets energy and inspiration. We should learn from Sangh Parivar to help others without expectations. Since childhood, I have known Sangh's Shakha. This is where I started. I am proud of it. Next year Sangh Parivar will be completing 100 years, this is a very big thing," Shinde said.

He was accompanying Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during his visit at the Smruti Mandir of the RSS in Nagpur's Reshimbagh. Fadnavis was accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs including Ram Kadam and Mahayuti ministers including Uday Samant.

During the visit, Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant spoke about the ferry that capsized off the coast of Mumbai on Wednesday evening. He said that an inquiry will be done and action will be taken accordingly.

"Inquiry will be done in the whole matter and action will be taken accordingly. If there is some technical error then it is okay but if someone was driving a speedboat just for enjoyment then action should be taken against them," Samant told ANI.

Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande termed the accident as "very saddening".

"Such accidents are very saddening...Yesterday, the CM spoke about the causes behind this. Government will take care of the families of those who lost their lives. Something will also be definitely done for those who are injured. This is an accident and it should not be politicised...Several rules and regulations are already in place. Despite this if there is a human error, that should be tackled as well," Kayande said.

At least 13 people have died, and two are critically injured after a ferry capsized off the coast of Mumbai on Wednesday evening, Chief Minister Fadnavis confirmed.

The Chief Minister announced that an ex-gratia of Rs5 lakh would be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the families of those who lost their lives. (ANI)