Kunal Kamra Row: Mumbai Police issue third summons to standup artist

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have issued a third notice to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, asking him to appear for clarification over his disparaging remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his latest stand-up video, "Naya Bharat", on YouTube, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Mumbai Police, the stand-up artist has been called to record his statement on April 5.

"Mumbai Police has issued a third notice to Kunal Kamra to appear on 5th April and record his statement. Mumbai Police had called Kunal Kamra twice before for questioning, but he did not appear." said officials from Mumbai Police.

The third summon notice came in response to Kamra's failure to appear before the Mumbai Police on the previous summons.

Mumbai Police are investigating allegations that before making a mockery of former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Kamra had made satirical remarks about several other noted personalities.

According to the police, if the investigation reveals that the stand-up artist in question has previously made satirical comments about any politician, actor, or sportsperson, then action will be taken against him.

Officials clarified that while Kamra's lawyer has contacted them, the comedian himself has not been in touch with police officials.

Currently, three separate cases have been filed on Kamra at the Khar Police station after his remarks about Eknath Shinde.

One of the complaints was filed by the Mayor of Jalgaon city, while the other two complaints came from a hotelier and a businessman from Nashik, as per the Mumbai Police.

Earlier, the Madras High Court on Friday granted interim anticipatory bail to Kunal Kamra in connection with multiple FIRs lodged against him. Justice Sunder Mohan ordered interim anticipatory bail until April 7 with conditions.

Kunal Kamra had approached the Madras High Court to seek transit anticipatory bail, claiming he has been receiving many threats following his recent satirical comments.

Kamra recently sparked a row with his "gaddar" (traitor) joke, allegedly aimed at Eknath Shinde. Several political leaders condemned his remarks during a stand-up show and demanded action against him. (ANI)