Can't be justified as freedom of speech: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis on Kunal Kamra row

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday slammed comedian Kunal Kamra's remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stating that such acts can't be justified as "freedom of speech".

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis stressed that while there is freedom to perform stand-up comedy, it does not extend to making "unchecked statements". He further demanded Kamra to apologise.

"There is freedom to do stand-up comedy, but he cannot speak whatever he wants. The people of Maharashtra have decided who the traitor is. Kunal Kamra should apologise. This will not be tolerated," he asserted.

Fadnavis criticised Kamra's actions as an intentional attempt to defame Shinde, stating, "There is the right to comedy, but if it is being done to defame our Deputy CM Eknath Shinde purposely, it is not right."

His comments came amid controversy triggered by Kamra's alleged remarks on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, where he 'mocked' the Deputy CM during his stand-up special.

The Maharashtra CM also took a jibe at Kamra, linking him to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and said, "Kunal Kamra has posted the same red Constitution book shown by Rahul Gandhi. Both of them have not read the Constitution. The Constitution allows us freedom of speech, but it has limitations."

Fadnavis underscored the mandate of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, stating, "People have voted and supported us. Those who were traitors were sent home by the people. They showed those who insulted the mandate and ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray their place."

He further cautioned against crossing boundaries under the guise of humour, adding, "One may create humour, but making derogatory statements cannot be accepted. One cannot encroach on others' freedom and ideology. This cannot be justified as freedom of speech."

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar addressed the ongoing controversy emphasising the importance of adhering to legal boundaries.

Pawar remarked, "I have seen that. Nobody should go beyond the law, Constitution, and rules. They should express themselves within their rights."

Pawar acknowledged the possibility of differing opinions but urged restraint to avoid unnecessary escalation.

"There can be differences of opinion, but it should be noted that there need not be police involvement when they are talking," he added.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC also lashed out at Kamra, accusing the comedian of veering into vulgarity.

"You call Maharashtra's most popular CM and deputy CM 'gaddaar' and label it comedy. This isn't comedy - it's vulgarity."

The Shiv Sena leader further questioned Kamra's intentions, alleging he was being manipulated by the UBT faction of the Shiv Sena.

"Who is this Kunal Kamra, hired and used as a puppet by UBT as a diversionary tactic? Can you stoop so low for cheap publicity?" she stated.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel has filed an FIR against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his comments and also demanded an apology from Kamra within two days; otherwise, he will not be let to move freely in Mumbai.

Earlier, the Shiv Sena workers on Sunday vandalised the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar after stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's remarks on Eknath Shinde. (ANI)