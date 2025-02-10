Priyanka Gandhi Thanks UDF Workers, Vows to Address Their Issues in Kerala

Malappuram: After the United Democratic Front (UDF) meeting in Kerala, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Monday that the purpose was to thank the people who had worked hard during the elections.

Speaking to ANI, Priyanka asserted that she has told workers to freely bring their problems to her for a discussion.

"The purpose of the meeting was to thank the people who had worked so hard during the elections. The work they did was very important. I also wanted to tell them to freely approach me and bring me their problems and issues so that we can discuss them," Priyanka said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre, accusing it of "weakening" the Constitution and democracy.

The Wayanad MP was speaking at the United Democratic Front booth-level leadership meeting at Sullamussalam Science College here.

She told UDF workers that they are fighting to save the Constitution and the "very essence of India."

"The fight that we are fighting. The fight that all of you are fighting is not just a fight for our own politics or our own ideas. It is a fight for the Constitution of India, for the essence of India, for everything that makes our nation what it is to do," she said.

"So you're not just soldiers and warriors for the UDF. You are soldiers and warriors for the soul of India. It is through you that the people will understand the truth about what is going on in our country. Through you the people will understand we are fighting for their rights for them to be stronger and for our Constitution "she added.

Priyanka Gandhi won the by-polls from Wayanad held in November after Congress leader and her brother, Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat as he had also won from Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)