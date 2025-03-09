We have taken Hampi rape incident very seriously: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara

Bengaluru: Following the alleged rape of two women including an Israeli national in Hampi, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the State government was taking the incident very seriously and several arrests have been made.

Parameshwara said, "We have taken the incident very seriously. We have sent senior police officers to the scene. Many people have already been arrested. The superintendent of Police will constitute the team. IG has already gone there."

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday termed it as a "heinous crime," and directed the police officials to take immediate action against the accused.

Two women, including an Israeli national, were allegedly raped by three men near the Hampi heritage site in Karnataka's Vijayanagara district on the night of March 6, Koppal Police said on Saturday.

"The horrific assault and rape of an Israeli national and a homestay owner in Sanapur, Gangavati taluk, Koppal district, is a deeply heinous crime," Karnataka Chief Minister posted on X.

The chief minster said that the police have arrested two accused, and further investigation is underway.

"As soon as the incident was reported, I directed the concerned police officials to take immediate action, conduct a stringent investigation, and swiftly apprehend the culprits. The police have already arrested two accused and are continuing the investigation," Siddaramaiah said.

He further said that the Karnataka government is committed to "ensuring the safety of every individual, including tourists visiting our state."

"We will take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents from recurring," he said.

According to police, a 29-year-old homestay operator, three male tourists, and an Israeli tourist had gone to the Tungabhadra Canal near Sanapur Lake for stargazing. They were sitting near the canal, playing guitar and stargazing, when the accused approached them and asked where they could get petrol.

"On the night of March 6, after dinner, we decided to go and watch the stars at night. We took our scooters and rode to the bank of the Tungabhadra Canal, near Durgamma Gudi, near Sanapur Lake. While we were watching the stars and playing the guitar, around 10:30 pm, three men approached us on a motorcycle, asking for petrol in Kannada," the homestay operator alleged.

She told them that there was no petrol station nearby and that they could find petrol in Sanapur. One of the three men suddenly demanded 100 rupees. "Since they did not know us, I told them that I did not have any money with me. However, as they repeatedly insisted, one of the male tourists gave them 20 rupees," the complainant said.

When they refused to give them more money, the accused started arguing and threatening them with stones. Two of the accused allegedly assaulted and raped the homestay operator and Israeli tourist, while the third pushed the male tourists into the water canal, she alleged.

According to the FIR, two of the accused assaulted the homestay operator, and the third man aggressively pushed the three male tourists into the canal. The accused also hit her with stones.

"I was seriously bleeding...Two of the accused joined forces and dragged me to the side of the canal. One of them strangled me and took off my clothes. One by one they forcibly beat me and raped me," the homestay operator alleged in her complaint.

She further said that the accused also snatched her bag and took away her two mobile phones and Rs 9500 in cash.

Similarly, one of the accused dragged the Israeli tourist away and raped her.

"While we were screaming and crying, the three men left with their motorcycle," she alleged.

She also mentioned that the accused spoke Kannada and Telugu and that she might be able to recognize them.

Based on their complaint, a case has been registered at Gangavathi Rural Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including charges of attempt to murder, robbery, and rape.

Koppal Superintendent of Police Ram Arasiddi said that two suspects have been arrested in Gangavathi in connection with the case.

"On March 6, five people - two women and three men - were attacked by three miscreants. The attackers assaulted the three men and sexually abused the two women. Based on the victims' complaint, we have registered a case of attempted murder, robbery, and rape," SP Arasiddi said.

"Based on the information provided, we have arrested two suspects, Sai Mallu and Chethan Sai, both from Gangavathi. A third accused is still at large, but we have identified him and will catch him soon," he added.

The police said further investigation is on in the case. (ANI)