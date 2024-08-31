Former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda, expelled JMM leader Lobin Hembrom join BJP

Ranchi: Expelled Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Lobin Hembrom joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Saturday.

BJP State unit chief Babulal Marandi and former Chief Minister, Champai Soren, who joined the BJP on August 30, were also present at the occasion.

Lobin Hembrom was expelled from JMM for 6 years earlier this year.

Defending his decision to join the BJP, Lobin Hembrom told reporters, "Today Champai Soren is with us. We resolved to take the JMM ahead and forward from the beginning. We had a lot of hope...We had trusted (Chief Minister) Hemant Soren. The whole Jharkhand had believed him with us...but today's JMM is not the same which used to be at Shibu Soren's (Former Jharkhand CM) time."

Recalling his journey with the JMM, he said, "I am feeling extremely good. You all know I have been in JMM since childhood till 2024. I have worked for the betterment of the party."

The development comes as the state is set to witness an election to the 81-member legislative assembly later this year as the current government's tenure ends in 2024. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to announce the dates.

Meanwhile, Assam CM Sarma on Saturday met Champai Soren after he joined the BJP and invited the latter to visit Assam and have a meal at his house.

After the meeting, CM Sarma said, "Yesterday Champai Soren joined BJP, so I thought I should go and wish him, so I came in the morning and talked to him. I have invited Champai Soren to Assam. I have also invited him to visit and worship at the Maa Kamakhya Temple and also have a meal at my house. I came to invite him."

Champai Soren joined the BJP at an event in Ranchi on Friday which was attended by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, CM Sarma and Babulal Marandi among other state BJP leaders.

He also promised to work towards the development of Jharkhand.

"I will work for the development of Jharkhand and we will stop infiltration from Bangladesh. Tribal villages are vanishing due to Bangladeshi infiltration. Tribal existence is endangering in Jharkhand. To save tribals, we have to remain with BJP," Champai Soren said following the joining.

Soren resigned from all positions and the primary membership of JMM on August 28. He became the chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2, shortly after Hemant Soren resigned as the CM before being arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in an alleged money laundering case. In less than two months, Soren had to step down to allow the return of Hemant Soren to the chair following the latter's bail in the case.

—ANI