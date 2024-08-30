Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren joins BJP

The event was marked by the presence of key BJP leaders including Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi.

Ranchi: Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and senior leader Champai Soren joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at an event in Ranchi on Friday.



Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi among other state BJP leaders were present at the event.



On joining the BJP, the former Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) veteran expressed his faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah.



"I have faith in the PM of the country and Amit Shah. I am now with the largest party in the world. Earlier I was in a regional party. Jai Shree Ram," Soren said while addressing the event.

The development comes as the state is set to witness an election to the 81-member Legislative Assembly later this year as the current government's tenure ends in 2024. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to announce the dates.



In a later development, JMM MLA from Ghatshila, Ramdas Soren took oath as a state cabinet minister earlier today replacing Champai Soren in the state cabinet.



Soren resigned from all positions and the primary membership of JMM on August 28. He became the chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2, shortly after Hemant Soren resigned as the CM before being arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in a money laundering case. In less than two months, Soren had to step down to allow the return of Hemant Soren to the chair following the latter's bail in the case.

On August 27, Champai Soren announced his decision to join the BJP owing it to the welfare of tribals in the state.



"On August 18 itself, I had posted about the politics that happened with me in the party that I made with my blood and sweat. I came out alone from JMM as my intention was not to break the party. Sometimes I thought I would leave politics, then I thought that I would form a new organisation or if I find a partner, I would join them for the betterment of Jharkhand. We have got a good partner in the form of BJP," Soren said while speaking to ANI on Friday ahead of his joining.



We will fight for Jharkhand like before. I will work for the development of Jharkhand, to save the existence of tribals. We will develop Jharkhand," he added.

