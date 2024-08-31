Champai Soren
J·Aug 31, 2024, 08:13 am
Former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda, expelled JMM leader Lobin Hembrom join BJP
J·Aug 30, 2024, 12:41 pm
Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren joins BJP
J·Aug 29, 2024, 08:18 am
"Will protect rights of Tribals," says Champai Soren ahead of joining BJP on Friday
J·Aug 28, 2024, 03:51 pm
"Tribals in danger due to Bangladeshi infiltration in Jharkhand": Champai Soren after announcing to join BJP
J·Aug 28, 2024, 03:44 pm
Champai Soren resigns from JMM's primary membership
J·Aug 27, 2024, 08:08 am
JMM leader Champai Soren to board BJP's ship, scheduled to join party on August 30
J·Aug 22, 2024, 04:01 pm
"Aisa koi saga nahi jisko Hemant Soren ne thaga nahi": Shivraj Singh Chouhan after Champai hints at forming new party
J·Aug 21, 2024, 12:40 pm
"Clear picture in one week...": Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren hints at floating new party
J·Jul 08, 2024, 11:36 am
Champai Soren takes oath as minister in Hemant Soren-led cabinet in Jharkhand
J·Jul 04, 2024, 12:17 pm
JMM executive president Hemant Soren takes oath as Chief Minister of Jharkhand
J·Jul 03, 2024, 01:48 pm
Hemant Soren likely to return as Jharkhand CM, Champai Soren to meet state Governor
J·Feb 27, 2024, 09:02 am
Jharkhand govt tables Rs 1.28 lakh cr budget for FY’25 in Assembly
J·Feb 05, 2024, 12:15 pm
"Tight slap..." JMM's Mithilesh Kumar Thakur after Champai Soren govt wins Trust Vote with 47 votes in favour
J·Feb 05, 2024, 10:55 am
Hemant Soren brought back to ED office after Floor Test at State Assembly
J·Feb 05, 2024, 09:32 am
Champai Soren-led coalition government in Jharkhand wins trust vote
J·Feb 05, 2024, 07:12 am
In ED custody, former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren arrives at state Assembly for new government's floor test
