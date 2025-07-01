Two held with illegal arms for inciting riots on Hool Diwas in Jharkhand

Godda (Jharkhand), July 1 (IANS) The Godda police have arrested two individuals allegedly involved in orchestrating riots on Hool Diwas in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district on Monday, police officials said on Tuesday.

The accused -- Sudhir Kumar and Ganesh Mandal -- were apprehended in the Nagar police station area and found in possession of three illegal firearms, ammunition, and other suspicious materials, the police said.

According to Godda Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar, preliminary investigation suggests that both men are close associates of former Chief Minister Champai Soren.

Sudhir Kumar is said to be the social media handler for the former CM, though police say this claim is still under verification.

The arrests were made following violent clashes on Monday, June 30, in Bhognadih village, Sahibganj, during Hool Diwas -- a state-sponsored event commemorating the Santhal uprising against British rule in 1855.

Police allege that Sudhir and Ganesh were instrumental in instigating unrest at the event.

Interrogation has revealed that the duo had been active in the Sahibganj, Barhait, and Borio areas since June 20. During this period, they reportedly distributed money, dhotis, saris, and even weapons to locals, allegedly with the intention of provoking chaos during the official state function.

An FIR related to the violence has already been filed by the Sahibganj district police. Godda police launched the operation after being alerted by Sahibganj SP that some suspects involved in the unrest had fled towards Godda.

Following coordinated efforts across several police station jurisdictions, Sudhir and Ganesh were apprehended.

In addition to the illegal arms, police also recovered several saris and dhotis from the accused. Efforts are on to trace four to five other individuals believed to be part of the same network. Raids are being conducted at suspected hideouts.

The mobile phones of both accused have been seized, and their call records and data are being thoroughly examined.

SP Mukesh Kumar said that the police may seek their custody for further interrogation if necessary.

Several people were injured in violent clashes between tribals and the police in Bhognadih village of Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district on Monday during the observance of "Hool Kranti Diwas".

The confrontation erupted when police and administrative personnel attempted to remove tents set up by the Sido-Kanhu Murmu Hool Foundation near the memorial site in Bhognadih.

The district administration had denied permission for a parallel event organised by the foundation, which had invited BJP leader and former Chief Minister Champai Soren as the chief guest.

As the police tried to dismantle the unauthorised arrangements, tempers flared, leading to stone-pelting, baton-charge, and reports of arrows being fired by foundation supporters.

Tear gas was also used to control the mob. Several villagers and police personnel sustained injuries. Three policemen have been hospitalised, according to officials.

--IANS

snc/skp/vd