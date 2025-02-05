Amit Shah Calls for 'Zero Infiltration' in J-K Security Review to Tackle Terrorism

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday emphasised on the need to step up fight against terrorism with the goal of "zero infiltration," while chairing the Jammu and Kashmir security review meet in the national capital.

Noting that sustained and coordinated efforts of the union government resulted in significantly weak terrorism ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah directed all security agencies to step up the fight against terrorism by aiming for the 'zero infiltration' goal.

Shah asked all security agencies to take "more stringent action on infiltration and acts of terror with a ruthless approach."

In over two-hour long meet, the Minister said "it should be our goal to uproot the existence of terrorists."

Shah mentioned that the narco network is providing support to infiltrators and terrorists to carry out their activities, stressing the need to take "prompt action against terror funding from the proceeds of the narcotics trade with alacrity and rigour."

Shah directed agencies to make new appointments in the posts of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in view of the timely implementation of the new criminal laws.

He emphasised the Modi government's 'policy of zero tolerance' against terrorism to achieve the goal of a terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir. The Minister also directed all security agencies to remain vigilant and continue to work in synergy to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chairing the high-level review meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir here in the national capital, Shah later appreciated the efforts of the security agencies for significant improvement in all parameters of the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, along with senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

The Home Minister had also held an important review meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by the Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, the Home Secretary and other senior officers of MHA and Army.

The discussion in today's meet centered on counter-terrorism efforts and measures to maintain peace in the Union Territory, covering the prevailing security situation, ongoing counter-terrorism operations, and the future roadmap to curb the menace.

The meeting also emphasised the importance of coordination among security agencies in the ongoing fight against terrorism in the region. Recent security developments in the Valley, including any new challenges posed by terror groups and insurgent activities were also major issues of discussions.

This meeting follows a series of similar security reviews held in the past, where the Union Home Minister has emphasised strengthening intelligence networks, countering cross-border infiltration, and accelerating development initiatives in the region. In previous meetings, Shah has stressed a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and called for enhanced coordination between central and state security agencies.

Over the past few years, the government has ramped up counter-terror measures, dismantled terror modules, and increased developmental outreach in Jammu and Kashmir. The security review is crucial in light of recent incidents, ongoing anti-terror operations, and the government's efforts to ensure long-term peace in the region. (ANI)